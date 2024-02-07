Updated February 1st, 2024 at 09:23 IST
Earthquake of Magnitude 4.1 Hits Kachchh in Gujarat
Kachchh earthquake: According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at around 8.06am.
Kachchh: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale struck Kachchh in Gujarat on Thursday morning, the National Center for Seismology said.
The epicentre of the quake was located at a latitude of 24.27 and a longitude of 70.21, with the tremors occurring at a depth of 15km.
The NCS tweeted,” Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1,Occurred on 01-02-2024, 08:06:39 IST, Lat: 24.27 & Long: 70.21, Depth: 15 Km ,Region: Kachchh Gujarat, India(sic).”
However, there were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property.
Published February 1st, 2024 at 09:22 IST
