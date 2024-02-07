English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 09:23 IST

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.1 Hits Kachchh in Gujarat

Kachchh earthquake: According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at around 8.06am.

Digital Desk
Japan Earthquake
The epicentre of the earthquake was located at a latitude of 24.27 and a longitude of 70.21 | Image:Republic TV
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Kachchh: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale struck Kachchh in Gujarat on Thursday morning, the National Center for Seismology said.

According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at around 8.06am.

The epicentre of the quake was located at a latitude of 24.27 and a longitude of 70.21, with the tremors occurring at a depth of 15km.

The NCS tweeted,” Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1,Occurred on 01-02-2024, 08:06:39 IST, Lat: 24.27 & Long: 70.21, Depth: 15 Km ,Region: Kachchh Gujarat, India(sic).”

However, there were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property. 
 

Published February 1st, 2024 at 09:22 IST

