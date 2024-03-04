Updated March 4th, 2024 at 14:13 IST
Earthquake of Magnitude 3.2 Hits Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti
The earthquake hit Lahaul and Spiti at a depth of 5 km at 1:28 PM(IST)
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Lahaul And Spiti | Image:Unsplash / Representative
Earthquake latest news today: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit Himachala's Lahaul and Spiti, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS). The earthquake hit Lahaul and Spiti at a depth of 5 km at 1:28 PM(IST), the NCS said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Published March 4th, 2024 at 14:13 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Rishabh Pant plays kanche
19 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.