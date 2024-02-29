Advertisement

Earthquake Latest News Today: An Earthquake of Magnitude 4.2 struck the Bay of Bengal on Thursday. The tremors were felt at 11.23 AM, with the earthquake's epicentre located at coordinates 8.004 latitude and 82.65 longitude, and at a depth of 90 kilometres, according to the National Center for Seismology.

In other news, Google is expected to roll out an earthquake alert service in India that works using sensors in Android smartphones to detect and estimate the intensity of earthquakes. Google has introduced "Android Earthquake Alerts System" in India in consultation with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the National Seismology Centre (NSC).

"In consultation with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the National Seismology Center (NSC), we’re introducing the Android Earthquake Alerts System in India. Through this launch, we strive to provide Android users automatic early warning alerts when there is an earthquake in their area," Google had said in a blog last year.