Updated January 20th, 2024 at 15:09 IST
Breaking: Earthquake of Magnitude 3 hits Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur
An earthquake of magnitude 3 hit Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur on Saturday afternoon.
Kinnaur: An earthquake of magnitude 3 hit Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur on Saturday afternoon, the National Center for Seismology reported.
(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)
