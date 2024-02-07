Updated February 4th, 2024 at 15:11 IST
Earthquake of Magnitude 3.5 Jolts Garo Hills in Meghalaya
More Details Awaited
Meghalaya Earthquake: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit East Garo Hills, Meghalaya today at 2:37 pm, said National Centre for Seismology. There has been no update of any damage yet.
(This is a breaking copy)
