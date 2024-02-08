Updated January 10th, 2024 at 08:56 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 strikes Andaman
The tremors were felt on January 10, at 07:53 am.
Port Blair: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck the Andaman Islands, on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology reported.
"Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale strikes the Andaman Islands at 07:53 am," NCS posted on X.
