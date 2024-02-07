English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 10:35 IST

Earthquake of Magnitude 5.1 Jolts Southern Xinjiang in China

According to GFZ, the quake took place at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).

Digital Desk
Earthquake Hits Delhi-NCR,
According to GFZ, the quake took place at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). | Image: Earthquake Hits Delhi-NCR,
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Beijing: An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale jolted southern Xinjiang in China on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ)said.

According to GFZ, the quake took place at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).

Advertisement

However, there were no immediate reports any injuries and damage to property.
 

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 10:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

28 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

28 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

30 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

39 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi Exposes 'Ghulami' Mindset of Cong In Rajya Sabha | Full Speech

    Videos12 minutes ago

  2. German union IG Metall agrees to job cuts at Ford's plant

    Business News15 minutes ago

  3. Alibaba misses Q3 revenue estimates on slower Chinese economy

    Business News17 minutes ago

  4. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News17 minutes ago

  5. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement