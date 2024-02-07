Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 10:35 IST
Earthquake of Magnitude 5.1 Jolts Southern Xinjiang in China
According to GFZ, the quake took place at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).
According to GFZ, the quake took place at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).
Beijing: An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale jolted southern Xinjiang in China on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ)said.
However, there were no immediate reports any injuries and damage to property.
