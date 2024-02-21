Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 20:59 IST

East Sikkim: Indian Army's Trishakti Corps Rescues 500 Stranded Tourists Amid Heavy Snowfall

The Indian Army has been on alert mode after the heavy snowfall continued in the region leading to a mass stranding of the tourists at the place.

Abhishek Tiwari
Indian Army rescued stranded tourists in East Sikkim amid heavy snowfall
Indian Army rescued stranded tourists in East Sikkim amid heavy snowfall | Image:X/ @trishakticorps
Sikkim: Over 500 tourists stranded in East Sikkim were on Wednesday rescued by the Indian Army and were shifted to a safe place. The troops of Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army rescued the tourists, who were stranded at Nathula in East Sikkim amid heavy snowfall in the area along the India-China border in Sikkim. The Indian Army has been on alert mode after the heavy snowfall continued in the region leading to a mass stranding of the tourists at the place.

Trishakti Corps troops rescued the stranded tourists

According to the officials, more than 500 tourists were stranded at Nathula along the India-China border in Sikkim due to heavy snowfall, following which the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army came to the rescue.

In the statement issued by the Army, "The troops of the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army rescued more than 500 stranded tourists after sudden snowfall in East Sikkim."

The Trishakti Corps men rushed to the rescue and provided succour to the stranded tourists, it said.

The Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army, while guarding the borders in Sikkim, always remains prepared to assist the civil administration and the people, it added. 
 

Published February 21st, 2024 at 20:59 IST

