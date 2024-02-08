Advertisement

Pune: Sumit Pathak, a Brahmin man, had an unforgettable experience with his Zomato order from Hotel Al Zaika - Dhanori in a recent incident. The order was for Veg Kolhapuri, Veg Pulao, and Roti, and it was placed at 1:25 AM on January 13, 2024. Nevertheless, Pathak's delightful meal of Veg Pulao quickly turned into a nightmare when he found chunks of chicken in the supposed meatless dish, clearly going against his food restrictions.

Pathak posted about his disappointment on social media, writing to Zomato, “ Hi @zomato, what hell is happening with your service. I ordered veg meal which includes Veg Kolhapuri , Veg Pulao and roti from Hotel Al Zaika - Dhanori . We have received EATEN pieces of chicken in veg pulao (see attached photos). I am A Brahmin.”

Pathak continued from here and wrote even more, “ZOMATO do you really check the food safety of restaurant prepared. Is there any other intentions behind it. I heard lot about Al Zaika but they did this with. Sent chewed non-veg bones in Veg pulao. It could anything - Chicken, Mutton and may BEEF."

ZOMATO do you really check the food safety of restaurant prepared. Is there any other intentions behind it.



The tweet, which included images of the unsatisfactory outcomes, raised questions about the incident's wider consequences by tagging well-known individuals and organizations including @PashupatiParas and @fssaiindia.

Pathak added to the seriousness of the matter by raising the possibility of legal action, saying, “Need to check what action will you dare to take against the restaurant or i will File a legal case against Al Zaika and zomato.”

Zomato also responded and offered an apology following the incident that was posted on X, the former Twitter. The meal delivery app penned, “Hi Sumit! Thank you for getting on a call with us. We regret the inconvenience caused and hope we were able to help. Please feel free to contact us if you need any further assistance.”

In India, there are a lot of meal delivery businesses offering their services. Only a handful of these names have become well-known across the whole nation. Even if they have made our lives easier by enabling us to order goods online and have them delivered right to our door, customers frequently experience problems as a result of virtual communication. Another negative encounter that a Zomato consumer saw was this one.