'Economic Tsunami, Institutional Revolt': Rahul Gandhi Makes Big Claim On PM Modi's Tenure, BJP Hits Back

New Delhi: Stepping up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP and leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi claimed that PM Modi may not remain in office a year from now.

"In my assessment, Modiji will not be the prime minister in a year's time," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

The leader, while addressing tribal leaders from across the country at an event organised by the Adivasi Congress at the Indira Bhawan in the national capital, further cautioned that while an ‘economic tsunami’ is coming, the system is also revolting due to public pressure, as per reports.

Furthermore, Gandhi claimed that the system that was once "controlled" by PM Modi "is now shaken and collapsing internally".

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Notably, these comments of Gandhi coincide with significant criticism directed at the Modi administration regarding the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and the CBSE On-Screen Marking (OSM) controversy, both of which have generated substantial alarm among the student population.

Massive ‘economic tsunami’

Gandhi alleged, "From one side, a massive economic tsunami is coming, prices are rising and this is just the beginning. India will witness an economic crisis you have never seen before. This is happening, and no one can stop this.

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"On the other hand, there is an institutional revolt happening within India's system ... the Election Commission (EC) is fully controlled...," Gandhi alleged.

The former Congress chief also claimed that the chief election commissioner is sending messages to him and so are the head of intelligence and members of the senior judiciary. “All are revolting and information is coming to us.”

He added. “So the system of control is collapsing internally. There will be such public pressure that if they continue to follow this path, it will be a risk for them.”

"If people know that the election system is rigged and if public anger comes out due to the economic pressure on them, the EC is also worried about what will happen tomorrow," he said.

Gandhi claimed that the system is "shaking" and providing him with information about Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other ministers.

"What may happen is that they may try to suppress the public pressure and impose something like an Emergency. That is possible.

BJP blasts Rahul Gandhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party responded to Rahul Gandhi's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure would end within a year, labeling his comments as mere propaganda.

Reacting to the remarks, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla released a video statement saying Gandhi's comments reflect the Congress party's own history and mindset, and asserting that the only Emergency in the country was imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

"Rahul Gandhi comes from a family with a history of the Emergency. That is why he believes everyone is out to impose an Emergency. The Constitution was crushed only once in India, and that was done by Indira Gandhi. The way she undermined constitutional institutions and interfered with them is well known," Poonawalla said in a video statement.

The spokesperson said the actual institutional crisis lies within Gandhi's own ranks.

"Rahul Gandhi, who places dynastic rule above democracy, continues to see an Emergency everywhere even today. There is an emergency of sorts, but it is within the Congress. There is institutional collapse and revolt within the Congress. There is a systemic breakdown, but it is in the Congress party," Poonawalla said.

Amit Malviya refutes claims

Amit Malviya accused Rahul Gandhi of "fear mongering" listing several indicators which he said prove that "India is not defenceless" amid the global crisis due to West Asia conflict, but resilient due to the shock absorbers built over the last decade.