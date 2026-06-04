'No Time To Oversee': Malviya Nagar Hotel Owner Admits Lacking Fire NOC, Shifts Blame To 'Another Person' After Deadly Blaze

New Delhi: The investigation into the fire tragedy in Delhi's Malviya Nagar hotel on Wednesday morning has reached a critical juncture, with the owner of the establishment, Lovkesh Bajaj, admitting to significant safety lapses during police interrogation.

Notably, Bajaj was arrested by the Delhi Police hours after a massive fire claimed the lives of 21 people at the bed-and-breakfast (B&B) establishment in South Delhi’s congested Malviya Nagar. This comes after a Look-Out Circular (LOC) against Bajaj, who had been evading arrest since the tragedy occurred.

Following the incident, Bajaj fled the scene in a state of panic. He revealed that rather than returning home, he spent his time wandering the streets.

Delegation of Duty

During questioning, accused Bajaj attempted to distance himself from the day-to-day management of the facility. He claimed that he did not have the time to personally oversee operations and had delegated responsibilities- including billing, accounts, and overall management to other individuals.

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Arrested Owner

Reportedly, he further allegedly told investigators that structural changes, including an increase in room size and modifications, were suggested by another person, who assured him that such arrangements were "routine" and that "everything works in Delhi."

Operating without NOC

During questioning, Bajaj is also learnt to have admitted that the premises did not have a Fire No Objection Certificate (NOC). Sources said Delhi Police is now verifying records from the electricity department and other agencies to check approvals, permissions and compliance related to the premises, including structural alterations.

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Police are also examining ownership and control of multiple properties linked to the accused as part of the wider probe.

Bajaj on acquiring property

During his interrogation, Bajaj explained that he had acquired the property three years ago- which previously housed a Khadi shop- and converted it into a hotel-cum-guest house.

He noted that the building was in a dilapidated state at the time of purchase.

Furthermore, he claimed to have secured the necessary permits to operate a bed-and-breakfast, tourist accommodation, and a health restaurant on the premises.

Legal Proceedings Ahead

Following his admission, Bajaj is expected to be produced before a court on Thursday, with Delhi Police expected to seek police custody remand for further interrogation to verify his claims and ascertain the role of other persons and other linked individuals, sources said.

Delhi Police had earlier issued a Lookout Circular against the hotel co-owner, Lovkesh Bajaj, and his wife in connection with the devastating blaze that ripped through the bed-and-breakfast establishment.

49 people were admitted, 21 dead

According to official information, a total of 49 persons were admitted to various hospitals following the fire incident. During the course of treatment, 21 injured persons succumbed to their injuries and were declared dead.

Authorities said eight injured persons have been discharged after receiving medical treatment, while the remaining victims continue to undergo treatment at various hospitals.

Earlier, as per the preliminary findings by the Delhi Fire Services, the fire may have originated near the staircase on the ground floor, where some material was kept that is suspected to be the point of origin of the blaze that later continued to spread rapidly through the building.

Sources further said all windows in the building were allegedly sealed, leaving occupants with little or no means of escape once the fire intensified.