ED Arrests Harpreet 'Kabir' Talwar In Rs 20,000 Crore-3,000 Kg Mundra Port Heroin Case; Probe Uncovers Hawala, Terror Funding Links

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Delhi-based businessman Harpreet Singh Talwar, also known as Kabir Talwar, in connection with a money laundering case linked to the 2021 seizure of nearly 3,000 kg of heroin at Gujarat's Mundra Port.

Talwar was arrested on June 24 following searches conducted by the ED at six locations across Delhi on June 24 and 25. The searches covered premises linked to Talwar, his employees, business associates and entities connected to him. He was later produced before a Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court for remand.

The ED's investigation is focused on tracing the proceeds of crime generated through the alleged narcotics trade and uncovering the money trail.

One Of India's Biggest Drug Seizures

The case stems from the seizure of 2,988.21 kg of heroin at Mundra Port in Gujarat on September 13, 2021. The heroin, valued at over Rs 20,000 crore in the international market, is one of the largest drug seizures in India.

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The narcotics were concealed inside containers declared as semi-processed ‘talc stones’ and imported from Afghanistan through Iran using the maritime route. The consignment was initially intercepted by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) later took over the investigation and registered a narco-terror case. Talwar was arrested by the NIA in August 2022 in connection with the same case. He was recently released on bail before being arrested again by the ED.

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The Mundra Port heroin seizure exposed a large international drug trafficking network with suspected links to terror funding. The 2021 case highlighted the misuse of global trade routes, shell companies and legitimate import-export channels for narcotics smuggling, while also raising serious concerns over port security vulnerabilities and cross-border criminal networks.

International Drug Syndicate Under Scanner

The ED has launched its money laundering investigation based on the NIA's FIR registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to the NIA, Talwar and other accused were part of an international drug smuggling syndicate operating out of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Dubai under alleged mastermind Vitaysh Koser alias Raju Dubai, along with Pakistani ISI agents and Afghan nationals.

Reports suggested that Talwar conspired with Koser to import heroin disguised as semi-processed talc through shell companies and fake import firms before distributing it across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The NIA has filed six chargesheets in the case and named several Afghan nationals, Indian businessmen and foreign-based conspirators.

The agency has also found links between the syndicate and Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claiming proceeds from the heroin trade were routed back to fund terrorist activities.

ED Probing Hawala, Shell Companies And Nightclub Investments

The investigation led by Enforcement Directorate has also revealed that proceeds generated from the illegal narcotics trade were allegedly laundered through shell companies, hawala channels and investments in businesses.

It is suspected that part of the drug money was invested in several nightclubs across the national capital.

As per ED, Talwar controlled multiple firms registered in the names of employees and friends. One such entity, Magent India, allegedly received two consignments of semi-processed talc containing concealed heroin from an Afghan supplier. Talwar later transferred shares in his business entities to associates Macheri Paramba Shamsuddeen and Suhail Ahmed after his arrest in the NIA case. The investigative agency said that these associates subsequently invested funds in other nightclubs, including Mnky Houz at Eros Hotel and Soho Club at Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi.

The ED also stated that Talwar received foreign goods such as dry fruits, dates and perfumes without payment, along with cash generated from drug sales, as compensation for services rendered to the smuggling syndicate. He generated proceeds of crime worth Rs 1.65 crore, while around Rs 74 crore from illegal drug sales was transferred through hawala to Afghanistan for funding terrorist activities.

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