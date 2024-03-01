Updated March 1st, 2024 at 12:40 IST
ED Freezes Assets Worth Rs 580cr of Dubai-Based 'Hawala-Operator' in Mahadev App Case
Enforcement Directorate has frozen security holdings of more than Rs 580 crore of a Dubai-based “hawala operator” in the Mahadev betting app case.
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
The Enforcement Directorate. | Image:PTI
Published March 1st, 2024 at 12:39 IST
