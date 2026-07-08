ED Freezes Trinamool Congress Bank Accounts Holding Rs 440 Crore in Money Laundering Probe

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen three bank accounts linked to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) containing approximately Rs 440 crore as part of a money laundering investigation.

The agency conducted coordinated raids at multiple locations with the support of Central Armed Police Forces personnel, marking a major escalation in the probe.

Debit restrictions on the accounts were imposed last month following a request from TMC’s former treasurer, Aroop Biswas, who wrote to the bank expressing concerns over potential misuse of the funds. The freeze was further reinforced after a complaint from a rebel faction of TMC MLAs, led by expelled party leader Ritabrata Banerjee.

The rebel group alleged that the accounts may contain proceeds of corruption and extortion.

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This development comes amid ongoing internal discord within the TMC, with the ED now examining the source and legitimacy of the substantial funds held in the party-linked accounts.