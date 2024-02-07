English
Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 23:51 IST

ED Issues Fresh Summons to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in Money Laundering Case

During the first round of questioning at Jharkhand CM Soren's residence on January 20, ED officials were reportedly not able to take a complete statement.

Digital Desk
Image:PTI
RANCHI: The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday and asked him to, once again, record his statement between January 27 and 31 in relation to an ongoing money laundering case. Like the last time when the agency recorded his statement, the ED investigators will travel to the CM's residence to record his second statement. During that first visit on January 20, the recording of Soren's statement reportedly could not be completed which is why the CM has once again received summons. The investigation pertains to what the agency has referred to as a "huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia" in Jharkhand. Already, the ED has made 14 arrests in this case, including IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan who served as the director of the state's social welfare department besides holding the position of the deputy commissioner of Ranchi.

During the first round of questioning with Soren, the agency reportedly asked him 25-30 questions. After the ED officials left, Soren, who had previously skipped seven ED summons, stated that a conspiracy had been hatched against him. 

With inputs from PTI.    

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 23:50 IST

