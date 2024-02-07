Advertisement

Patna: ED officials, on Friday, reached the residence of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's residence in an alleged land-for-job scam, which pertains to the period when Lalu Yadav was the Railway Minister in the Congress-led UPA government. Sharing a video of the ED officials en route the RJD leader's residence, ANI on X wrote, “#WATCH | RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and party leader & Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav arrive at the residence of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, in Patna.”

#WATCH | RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and party leader & Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav arrive at the residence of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, in Patna pic.twitter.com/E7gE80d2pP — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

The ED issued fresh summons to RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav to appear for questioning at its Patna office in connection with the alleged railways land-for-jobs money laundering case, official sources said on Friday.

While Prasad has been asked to depose on January 29, Tejashwi has been called the next day on January 30. A team went to the official residence of Prasad's wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi in Patna to deliver the summons, they said.

Advertisement

The two have been asked to depose at the Enforcement Directorate office on Bank Road in the capital. The duo had skipped the earlier summonses issued in this case.

(with PTI inputs)