Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 11:42 IST
ED Raids 18 Locations to Probe ₹70 Cr Haryana Urban Development Scam in Multi-State Ops
Search operations have been launched in Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh, probing a ₹70 crore Refund Scam
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Chandigarh: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated search operations, covering 18 premises in cities such as Chandigarh, Mohali in Punjab, Panchkula in Haryana, and one in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district. This is part of a money laundering probe related to an alleged Rs 70 crore fake refund scam in Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), according to initial reports.
The ED case, registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), aims to uncover the alleged malpractices and financial irregularities in HUDA, now known as 'Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran' (HSVP).
Advertisement
Further reports indicate that at least six HUDA officials are under the ED’s scanner.
(This is a developing story)
Advertisement
Published January 23rd, 2024 at 10:19 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Countries With The Shortest Work Week HoursGalleries7 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.