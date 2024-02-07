Advertisement

Chandigarh: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated search operations, covering 18 premises in cities such as Chandigarh, Mohali in Punjab, Panchkula in Haryana, and one in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district. This is part of a money laundering probe related to an alleged Rs 70 crore fake refund scam in Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), according to initial reports.

The ED case, registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), aims to uncover the alleged malpractices and financial irregularities in HUDA, now known as 'Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran' (HSVP).

Advertisement

Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran

Further reports indicate that at least six HUDA officials are under the ED’s scanner.

(This is a developing story)