Updated February 13th, 2024 at 08:59 IST

BREAKING: ED Raids 6 Locations Across Bengal In Connection With Ration Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials are carrying out raids across six locations in West Bengal in connection with the the alleged ration scam.

Ronit Singh
ED Raids at TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh's House
ED Raids at TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh's House | Image:File
Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials are carrying out raids across six locations in West Bengal  in connection with its ongoing money laundering probe linked to ration distribution case. 

The development comes after the attack on probe agency officials while they were enroute to carry out raids at TMC leaders Sheikh Shahjahan and Shankar Adhya's residences in the North 24 Parganas district in the ration scam. 

According to sources, the ED officials have today launched the raids again to unfold the involvment of dealers and middlemen in the scam by raiding at six locations across Kaikhali, New Alipore, Salt Lake Sector 5, IB Block and Metropolitan Sector B. More details are awaited. 

This is breaking news. More details to follow. 

Published February 13th, 2024 at 08:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

