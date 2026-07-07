ED raids five places in Kolkata in suspected Rs 150 crore fund routing case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday launched a search operation at five locations across Kolkata and its nearby areas in West Bengal as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged financial irregularities and the suspected routing of funds through bank accounts linked to the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Officials, familiar with the operation, said the searches are being carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency is probing what it describes as dishonest financial transactions involving large sums of money that were allegedly routed through multiple entities for suspicious purposes.

Investigators suspect that the funds may have been diverted through complex financial arrangements, prompting the agency to intensify its probe.

Among the premises being searched are those of Carewell Aviation, its directors, and a purported electoral trust believed to have handled or facilitated some of the financial transactions under investigation.

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Officials said documents, digital records, financial statements, and other evidence are being examined to trace the movement of funds and establish the nature of the transactions.

The searches are aimed at gathering additional evidence and identifying individuals and entities that may have played a role in the alleged financial dealings.

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The ED is also scrutinizing banking records and corporate documents to determine whether any provisions of the anti-money laundering law have been violated.

The latest operation marks another significant step in the ED's ongoing investigations into suspected financial crimes and money laundering cases involving political and corporate entities.