Updated January 9th, 2024 at 10:58 IST
ED raids premises linked with Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Waikar in Rs 500 crore plot scam
ED raids are in connection with a case of construction of a hotel at Jogeshwari by allegedly manipulating the land use conditions.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Mumbai: ED raids are underway at seven locations related to Uddhav faction leader and MLA Ravindra Waikar and his partners in connection with a case of construction of a hotel at Jogeshwari by allegedly manipulating the land use conditions.
The Enforcement Directorate search in underway against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar in connection with an alleged plot scam worth Rs 500 crores.
Advertisement
Waikar is accused of defrauding the BMC of Rs 500 crore by obtaining permission to build a five-star hotel on a plot reserved for BMC play ground and gardens.He used his political ties to get this approval, causing a huge loss to the BMC
Advertisement
Published January 9th, 2024 at 10:52 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.