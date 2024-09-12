sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Bangladesh Violence | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | Sitaram Yechury | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Ed Seizes Rs 90l Cash, Silver Bullion During Raids in Case Against Bihar IAS Officer, Others

Published 15:25 IST, September 12th 2024

Ed Seizes Rs 90l Cash, Silver Bullion During Raids in Case Against Bihar IAS Officer, Others

The Enforcement Directorate has seized about Rs 90 lakh in cash and 13 kg silver bullion after it undertook fresh searches in a money laundering probe

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
ED seizes Rs 90L cash, silver bullion during raids in case against Bihar IAS officer, others
ED seizes Rs 90L cash, silver bullion during raids in case against Bihar IAS officer, others | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

15:25 IST, September 12th 2024