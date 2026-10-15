‘Educate, Agitate, Organise’: German YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Provokes Army & Police to Challenge Elected Govt

New Delhi: YouTuber questions whether government could take action if police personnel, Army members and Bollywood celebrities collectively raise their voices against the Centre

German-based YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has urged police personnel, the Indian Army and Bollywood celebrities to collectively raise their voices against the Narendra Modi government, arguing that unity among these groups could make it difficult for the government to take action against them.

In an interview, Rathee spoke about his interaction with police personnel during his preventive detention and called on them to organise themselves and speak out against what he described as their difficult working conditions. He subsequently extended the appeal to Bollywood celebrities and the armed forces, suggesting that collective action would carry greater strength than individual protests.

“The day police personnel started organising themselves against the government, it (regime change) will happen just like that,” Rathee said, according to a report by OpIndia.

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Invoking Dr BR Ambedkar's slogan, “Educate, Agitate, Organise”, Rathee called on police personnel to educate their colleagues about their working conditions and unite to raise their concerns.

He also questioned whether the government could take action against the entire police force if its personnel collectively raised their voices.

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“If the police raise their voice together, what will the government do? Will all the police force have to resign together?” he asked.

Rathee then extended the argument to the Indian Army, questioning what the government could do if the entire force raised its voice collectively or resigned at once.

“If the Army raises their voice together, what will the government do? Will the entire Army resign at once? Then the government cannot do anything,” he said.

Rathee's Appeal To Bollywood Celebrities

Rathee also called on members of the Hindi film industry to demonstrate unity and speak out together against the government, arguing that collective action would make it more difficult for individual celebrities to face consequences for their statements.

“The same thing to these Bollywood celebrities that I told the police. Educate, agitate, organise,” he said.

“If one or two of you can do it, if one or two of you raise your voice. But show the strength and unity in the film industry. Tweet together. Raise your voice together. Then see what the government will do,” Rathee added.

He further questioned whether the government would be able to jail all Bollywood celebrities if they collectively opposed its actions.

“Along with all the Bollywood celebrities, will they put them in jail?” he asked.

Rathee argued that collective action by the police, Army and film industry would make it difficult for the government to respond to dissent by targeting individuals.

“In a democratic country, there is strength in the hands of the people. There is strength in unity,” he said.

Rathee's Detention During Delhi Protests

Rathee's remarks come amid protests and political mobilisation over demands concerning Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the functioning of democratic institutions.

The YouTuber was among those detained by Delhi Police as a preventive measure ahead of a planned protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, 2026. The demonstration was linked to the activities of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and its supporters.

In an interview published on October 14, Rathee discussed his participation in the protests, his concerns about India's democratic institutions and the role of public mobilisation in bringing about political change.

Rathee defended peaceful protest and grassroots mobilisation, drawing parallels with Mahatma Gandhi's methods of satyagraha. He also invoked Ambedkar's call to educate, agitate and organise, urging young people to raise awareness and organise around issues they consider important.

His latest remarks, however, have drawn attention to his appeal for collective action involving the police and the armed forces, alongside Bollywood celebrities, against the elected government.