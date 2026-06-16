'Egg Of The Sun': World's Costliest Mango Worth Rs 1 Lakh Offered To Lord Ram In Ayodhya Temple
The world's costliest mango of the Japanese Miyazaki variety, known as the 'Egg of the Sun', was offered to Lord Ram at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday. Notably, one Japanese Miyazaki mango is worth around Rs 1 lakh.
- India News
- 2 min read
Ayodhya: The world's costliest mango of the Japanese Miyazaki variety, which is popularly known as the 'Egg of the Sun', was offered to Lord Ram at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday along with a Tulsi leave.
Notably, one Japanese Miyazaki mango is worth around Rs 1 lakh. It is priced between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh per kilogram in the international market.
The mango offered to Lord Ram had been cultivated by a farmer named Omprakash Singh.
Singh had planted a sapling of Japanese Miyazaki mango two years ago as an experiment to see if it could thrive in the climate of Ayodhya. This season, the tree produced more than a dozen mangoes. The farmer offered the first ripe fruit to the deity.
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Speaking to ANI, the farmer said, “This is a very famous mango from Japan known as Miyazaki, which is the world's most expensive mango. It is much sweeter than other varieties, rich in fibre, and packed with vitamins. I planted the tree about two years ago to test its viability in Ayodhya's climate, and it has yielded about a dozen fruits, each weighing between 150g and 300g. As per tradition, the first ripe mango was offered to the deity. Besides the Miyazaki, I am also growing various other varieties, including Thailand's 'Banana Mango,' Australia's 'R2E2,' and Indian staples like 'Chaunsa' and 'Dasheri."
Mahant Sitaram Das Ji Maharaj, who was present at the offering ceremony, called the Japanese Miyazaki mango “truly wonderful and unique”. He said, “Its colour resembles that of the Sun God- the illuminator of the universe. The Sun God illuminates the entire world, and this fruit, the king of fruits, reflects that brilliance.”
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Calling the offering a “delightful occasion” and a “truly excellent act”, the Mahant told ANI, “By God's grace, many more fruits will grow and be offered as Prasad. This is the very first time this fruit has been produced in Ayodhya- the world's most famous and expensive mango, grown right here. What could be a greater stroke of good fortune? I pray to the Almighty that Ayodhya continues to bring glory to itself in this manner.”
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