Updated January 29th, 2024 at 21:29 IST

Egyptian Girl Dressed in Ghagra Choli, Singing ‘Desh Rangeela’ Goes Viral, Earns Praise from PM Modi

The video of the Egyptian girl dressed up in a ghagra choli costume and singing the 'Desh Rangeela' patriotic song has garnered over six lakh views on X.

Digital Desk
PM Modi has praised the Egyptian girl Kariman for her Desh Rangeela performance.
PM Modi has praised the Egyptian girl Kariman for her Desh Rangeela performance. | Image:PTI & X@indembcairo
  • 1 min read
CAIRO, EGYPT: A short video shared by the Indian Embassy in the Egyptian capital of Cairo has gone viral, garnering several lakh views and even earning the praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The video clip, shot during the 75th Republic Day celebrations at the India House in Cairo, shows a young Egyptian girl named Kariman decked up in a traditional Indian ghagra choli costume, singing the ‘Desh Rangeela’ patriotic song. The minute-long video was posted by the India in Egypt account on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday. Less than 24 hours later, PM Modi commented on the video, saying “This rendition by Kariman from Egypt is melodious! I congratulate her for this effort and wish her the very best for her future endeavours.”

Subsequently, his post was re-tweeted by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs and Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri. As of the writing of this article, the video has close to seven lakh views. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 21:10 IST

