8 Tamil Nadu Engineering Students Killed After Car Rams Parked Lorry In Kerala's Thrissur
Eight people, believed to be engineering students from Tamil Nadu, were killed in a car crash involving a parked lorry in Kerala's Thrissur district. The accident occurred late Friday night, with all occupants dying on the spot.
- India News
- 2 min read
Thrissur: Eight people, believed to be engineering students from Tamil Nadu, were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a parked lorry in Kerala's Thrissur district late Friday night, police said.
The accident took place at around 11:40 pm on Friday at Panambikkunnu in Kaipamangalam, near Thrissur. According to police, the Tamil Nadu-registered car was travelling from the Guruvayur side towards Kodungallur when it collided with the lorry parked along the highway.
The impact of the collision was severe, and all eight occupants of the car died on the spot. The victims are suspected to be students from Tamil Nadu, with reports indicating that they were engineering students.
Locals, along with fire and rescue personnel and police, launched a rescue operation following the crash. The victims had to be pulled out of the mangled vehicle.
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The bodies were subsequently shifted to the mortuary at Thrissur Medical College for further procedures.
Preliminary reports said the lorry was parked on the highway near a diversion on an under-construction stretch. The identities of the deceased were yet to be officially confirmed at the time of reporting.
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Police have begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash, including how the car collided with the stationary lorry.
Further details, including the identities of the victims and the exact cause of the accident, are awaited.
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