Advertisement

Thiruvananthapuram: At the end of January, an electric double-decker bus will make its debut in the nation's capital as part of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation's (KSRTC) low-cost tourism campaign. This is one of the open double-deck electric buses that the Central Government's Smart City initiative has bought from the Leyland business. The second floor of the bus has an exposed roof.

Thiruvananthapuram will now have electric double-decker buses, making it the second city in South India to do so. The goal of the service is to support the tourism attractions in the capital city.

Advertisement

The extravagantly constructed bus arrived from Mumbai. The bus's cozy seats are one of its unique features. TV and music are available for passengers to enjoy. Within the bus, there are five cameras. The bottom floor contains thirty seats, and the upstairs has thirty-five. The bus can be boarded from the front or the back.

To enjoy the entire city vista, the top level of the bus is open. All of the major attractions of Thiruvananthapuram, including Beemapally, Shangumukham Beach, Palayam, and Padmanabhaswamy Temple, will be covered by the bus. The KSRTC Swift owns and runs the bus. The popularity of electric buses is the reason budget travelers want to take this particular bus as well.

Advertisement

Conversely, six double-decker e-buses that are currently in service in Hyderabad were purchased for Rs 12.96 crore by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Urban Development Authority. These buses, which tour to popular places including Makkah Masjid, Birla Mandir, Assembly, Salar Jung Museum, and Charminar, cost Rs 50 per passenger.