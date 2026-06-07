‘‘Electric Stove Exploded, I Cut Off the Power and Ran: Chef's Major Revelation in Malviya Nagar Fire Probe

New Delhi: In a major revelation, the hotel chef during questioning admitted that an electric stove exploded in the kitchen, after which he cut off the building’s main electricity supply as panic set in and he fled the scene.

Further, officials suspect that switching off the power disabled the building’s electronic door-locking system, preventing several guests from escaping, as shutdown may have blocked exit routes, leaving occupants trapped as smoke filled corridors and rooms.

Delhi Police detained the hotel chef, identified as Negi, on Saturday and questioned him for nearly six hours.

Negi claimed that the fire started shortly after he switched on an electric stove in the kitchen on Wednesday morning. He allegedly told investigators that the stove exploded, causing flames to spread rapidly through the building.

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Locked Exits, Sealed Windows Under Scanner

The latest revelation comes amid multiple findings pointing toward serious safety lapses at the property.

Investigators found that windows and glass panels had been sealed shut, leaving smoke with little room to escape. Authorities also discovered that the basement entrance was locked from inside, forcing rescue teams to spend crucial minutes trying to gain access.

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Officials are now examining whether negligence, poor planning and faulty safety systems together worsened the tragedy.

Fire Claimed 21 Lives, Injured Several Others

The devastating blaze tore through the B&B establishment in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area early Wednesday morning, killing at least 21 people and injuring several others.

Many survivors reportedly jumped from upper floors to save themselves, suffering fractures, spinal injuries and other serious trauma.

According to hospital authorities, 15 patients remain admitted at Max Hospital in Saket. Officials said ventilated patients are stable and showing signs of improvement.

Police have already arrested hotel owner Lovekesh Bajaj along with Sweety Sarkar and Pushpo Sarkar in connection with the case. Bajaj has been sent to police custody as investigators continue examining whether violations, overcrowding and negligence contributed to the scale of the disaster.