‘Took Inspiration From Hitler’: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s HYDRAA Remark Triggers Political Storm, BJP Seeks Apology

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has triggered a major political controversy after he said that HYDRAA, the state agency anti-encroachment drives in Hyderabad, was inspired by Adolf Hitler.

The remarks quickly triggered sharp reactions from the BJP, which accused the Congress leader of displaying an “authoritarian mindset” and demanded an unconditional apology to the people of Telangana.

The row has also revived criticism surrounding HYDRAA’s powers and its demolition drives across Hyderabad.

Speaking about HYDRAA and its functioning, Revanth Reddy said the name itself was inspired by Hitler.

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“I have taken inspiration from Hitler and named it as HYDRAA,” the Chief Minister said, while also claiming that “Hydra” was Hitler’s favourite word and associated with Hitler’s inner circle ‘who could assassinate anyone’.

The remarks immediately sparked criticism, with opposition leaders questioning why a democratic government would invoke Hitler while defending a state institution.

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What Is HYDRAA?

HYDRAA, or Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency, was established by the Telangana government in July 2024 to tackle encroachments, protect lakes and public lands, and oversee disaster management.

The agency has been given powers to act against illegal constructions, particularly around water bodies, government land, parks and open spaces across Hyderabad and adjoining districts.

However, HYDRAA’s demolition drives have repeatedly triggered protests, legal challenges and allegations of excessive authority, with critics accusing it of functioning like a “bulldozer administration.”

BJP Hits Back, Demands ‘Unconditional Apology’

Following the remarks, the BJP launched a sharp attack on Congress.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy accused Revanth Reddy of openly displaying a “Hitler and Emergency mindset” and demanded an apology.

According to BJP leaders, invoking Hitler while defending government action sends the wrong message and reflects an authoritarian approach toward governance.