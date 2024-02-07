Advertisement

Padma Awards 2024: On the eve of R-day, the Indian government has announced the names of Padma Award winners. Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country is conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year. Check the complete winners list.

1. 1. Prabati Baraua (Hathi Ki Pari)- “India's first female elephant mahout who started taming the wild tuskers at the age of 14 to overcame stereotypes”

2. Jageshwar Yadav (Birhor Ke Bhai)- welfare worker who dedicated his life for betterment of PVTG tribes of birhor and korwa

3. Chami Murmu (Seraikela Ki Sehyogi) - tribal warrior who has planted over 30 lakh plants & empowered 30,000 women through SHGs

4. Gurvinder Singh (Divyangjan Ki Asha) - social worker from Sirsa holding the beacon of hope for orphans & divyangs

5. Sathyanarayana Beleri (Seeding Sathya) - preserving traditional rice varieties through innovative polybag method

6. Dukhu Majhi (Gaach Dadu) - “environmentalist who dedicated 5 decades to planting trees & spreading awareness for a greener future

7. K Chellammal (Nariyal Amma)- veteran organic farmer who has developed efficient coconut & palm tree damage control measures

8. Sangthankima (Mizoram ke Sangh) - “provided rehabilitation services and shelter to future generations

9. Hemchand Manjhi (Vaidyaraj Manjhi)- traditional medicine practitioner treating patients across states, especially the needy in villages

10. Yanung Jamoh Lego (Adi Queen of Herbs) - tribal herbal medicinal expert – revived traditional healing system of adi tribe

11. Somanna (Jenu Kuruba ke Janak) - tribal welfare worker working for betterment of jenu kuruba tribe”

12. Sarbeswar Basumatary (Chirang ke Krishi Chiraag)- daily wager turned farmer who has evolved into a model for all in mixed integrated farming

13. Prema Dhanraj (Agni Rakshak) - burn victim turned burn surgeon, who overcome personal tragedy to dedicate her life to the cause of burn victims

14. Uday Vishwanath Deshpande (Mallakhamb Pitamah) - flagbearer of Mallakhamb, credited for bringing the sport on global map

15. Yazdi Maneksha Italia (Sickle Cell Crusader)- doctor who dedicated his life to fight sickle cell anemia amongst Tribals of Gujarat

16. Shanti Devi Paswan & Shivan Paswan (Godna ke Gaurav) - duo Godna painters who overcame social stigmas to become prominent face in Madhubani painting globally

17. Ratan Kahar (Bhadu Ratan) - captured people's attention with his composition 'Boro Loker Biti Lo'

18. Ashok Kumar Biswas (Tikuli ke Bhishma Pitamah) - “folk painter who revived mauryan era tikuli art, crafting thousands of designs and training 8,000 woman”

19. Balakrishnan Sadanam Puthiya Veetil (Kallu Kathakali Guru)- earning global acclaim for Kalluvazhi Kathakali for past 6 decades”

20. Uma Maheshwari D (Swar Maheshwari) - 1st female harikatha exponent who has performed globally in different ragas

21. Gopinath Swain (Krishna Leela ke Nath) - centenarian performing Krishna Leela for over 9 decades

22. Smriti Rekha Chakma (Chakma's Rekha) - weaver transforming eco-friendly vegetable-dyed cotton threads into traditional designs

23. Omprakash Sharma (Mach ke Prakash) - promoted 200 year-old Malwa region's traditional dance drama 'Mach' for over 7 decades

24. Narayanan E P (Theyyam Tradition Reviver) - “dedicated 6 decades promoting the traditional art form of Theyyam”

25. Bhagabat Padhan (Sabda Nrutya ke Pradhan) - “expanding the scope of Sabda Nrutya dance to wider platforms and training diverse groups in the art

26. Sanatan Rudra Pal (Durga ka Rudra) - sculptor known for crafting traditional Sabeki Durga idols for over 5 decades

27. Badrappan M (Light of Kummi Oyil) - “87 yr old Valli Oyil Kummi Dance guru, breaking from tradition to also train women

28. Jordan Lepcha (Lepcha Maestro) - “bamboo craftsperson preserving the traditional Lepcha hats of Sikkim”

29. Machihan Sasa (Earthen Alchemist) - “master craftsperson who has promoted and preserved ancient Manipuri tradition of Longpi pottery

30. Gaddam Sammaiah (Yakshaganam Yajman) - highlighting social issues through Chindu Yakshaganam performances for over 5 decades

31. Jankilal (Bhilwara ke Behrupiya Baba) - 3rd generation performer mastering the fading Behrupiya art for over 6 decades”

32. Dasari Kondappa (Guardian of Burra Veena) - one of the last Burra veena players, dedicated his life to the indigenous art

33. Babu Ram Yadav (Brass ke Babu) - brass craftsperson championing the intricate brass marori craft globally since past 6 decades

34. Nepal Chandra Sutradhar (Chhau ke Sutradhar) - “one of the last and senior most practitioners of Purulia style dance & maskmaking of age-old Chhau

