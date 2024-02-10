English
Updated February 10th, 2024 at 10:34 IST

Elon Musk To Discontinue his Phone Number And Use 'Only' X for Calls & Texts

In his post on X, he announced that he would discontinue his phone number and use only X for texts and audio/video calls.

Digital Desk
ELON MUSK, WORLD'S RICHEST MAN
Elon Musk To Discontinue his Phone Number And Use 'Only' X for Calls & Texts | Image:AP
New Delhi: Tech Giant X's owner Elon Musk sent ripples across the internet with his latest post on micro blogging website X, formerly known as Twitter. In his post on X, he announced that he would discontinue his phone number and use only X for texts and audio/video calls. 

Taking to X, he said. “In a few months, I will discontinue my phone number and only use X for texts and audio/video calls.” 

This was a movy by Musk to promote X's audio and video calling features, which he introduced in the last October. Musk has been actively promoting X to become an "everything app". 

Social media platform X, launched an early version of video and audio calling for some users, according to chief technology officer and owner Elon Musk, as the billionaire pushes for X to become an "everything app".

Musk described, opens new tab a post on the platform instructing users on enabling the feature as an "Early version of video & audio calling on X".

The latest functionality came amid a series of new features and changes to the platform's core experience under Musk, who acquired the social media company nearly a year ago

After rebranding Twitter as X, Musk signaled he would turn the platform into a super-app, offering a range of services from messaging and social networking to peer-to-peer payments.

Teasing the feature in August, Musk had said users would not need a phone number for the features, which will be available on Apple's iOS, Google's Android and personal computers. (With inputs from Reuters) 
 

Published February 10th, 2024 at 10:34 IST

