Published 08:41 IST, September 27th 2024
Elvish Yadav, Fazilpuria Used Snakes, Iguanas in Videos to Boost Followers: ED
ED investigation revealed that Rahul Yadav alias Fazilpuria and Elvish Yadav illegally used protected snakes, exotic animals, in the production of video
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
ED investigation revealed that Rahul Yadav alias Fazilpuria and Elvish Yadav illegally used protected snakes, exotic animals, in the production of video | Image: @elvish_yadav/instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
08:41 IST, September 27th 2024