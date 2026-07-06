End of Legal Road for Nirav Modi: Losing Final ECHR Appeal May Finally Lead to Extradition, Say Reports

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi’s extradition to India is now imminent after he lost his final legal appeal at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), according to multiple media reports. Sources indicate that Modi has exhausted all available legal options, leaving the UK government clear to proceed with his physical extradition. Only final administrative procedures now remain. Modi’s legal team had quietly approached the Strasbourg-based ECHR in a final attempt to block his transfer to India, arguing that extradition would violate his human rights.

End of a Legal Battle

Modi’s legal team had quietly approached the Strasbourg-based ECHR in a final attempt to block his transfer to India, arguing that extradition would violate his human rights. The court had previously granted anonymity to the petition, keeping the entire process confidential. Under ECHR protocols, information regarding pending cases is kept strictly confidential and is not publicly disclosed while active.

With the dismissal of this final European appeal, the legal framework protecting Modi from extradition has completely ended.

How Nirav Modi Orchestrated One of India's Biggest Financial Scams

Modi is the prime accused in the ₹14,000 crore ($2 billion) Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, widely considered one of the largest financial scams in Indian banking history.

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Between 2011 and 2018, Modi and his associates allegedly colluded with select bank officials at a Mumbai branch to issue fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoUs)—essentially financial guarantees used for international trade. These documents were routed through the SWIFT global messaging network to secure short-term credit from overseas branches of other Indian banks.

To evade detection, the conspirators deliberately kept these transactions unrecorded in PNB's internal core banking system. The funds, which were raised to pay import bills, were instead laundered through a web of offshore shell companies and funneled back into Modi’s luxury jewelry empire.

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The scheme finally collapsed in January 2018 when a newly appointed bank official refused to issue fresh LoUs without the mandatory collateral, exposing years of unauthorized credit extensions.

The Road Ahead

The development marks a major milestone for Indian investigative agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), who have been pursuing Modi since he fled India in January 2018.