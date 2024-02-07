English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 12:27 IST

Engineering Student Punched, Kicked And Beaten With Leather Belt After Declining To Act As A 'Dummy'

Pune: Being roommates in college, the accused and the victim shared an apartment.

Pritam Saha
Student Assaulted After Refusing To Act As Proxy Candidate
Student Assaulted After Refusing To Act As Proxy Candidate | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pune: Police reports state that a 19-year-old boy in Pune was subjected to a violent attack after he refused to take an engineering graphics exam in lieu of his roommate. The victim, identified as Kondhwa resident Sumit Vijay Phuljhare (20), was assaulted by his college friend Sahil Rajendra Deulkar (19) with kicks, punches, and a leather belt. Phuljhare's complaint has led the Kondhwa police to file a case against Deulkar under the applicable provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Being roommates in college, the accused and the victim shared an apartment. Deulkar asked Phuljhare to take the engineering graphics exam on his behalf as a proxy, hoping to improve his score in the exam scheduled for January 12. Phuljhare refused to come with him to the examination hall, even after he insisted on it and even used pressure.

Advertisement

Deulkar had no choice but to take the test on his own. But when they got back to the flat, Deulkar attacked Phuljhare both physically and verbally because he was furious. The victim had injuries to her neck and back as a consequence of punches, kicks, and the usage of a leather belt during the attack. Then Phuljhare left the scene, but the police promised that the suspect would be taken into custody soon.

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 12:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh Mehta's Dreamy Goa Weddin

    Web Stories10 minutes ago

  2. Sauber F1 team says it's not concerned by reported investigation

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  3. Teja Sajja Thought He'd Die While Performing Action Sequences In HanuMan

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  4. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  5. Police collecting evidence against Hockey player Varun Kumar

    Sports 13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement