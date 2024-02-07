Advertisement

Pune: Police reports state that a 19-year-old boy in Pune was subjected to a violent attack after he refused to take an engineering graphics exam in lieu of his roommate. The victim, identified as Kondhwa resident Sumit Vijay Phuljhare (20), was assaulted by his college friend Sahil Rajendra Deulkar (19) with kicks, punches, and a leather belt. Phuljhare's complaint has led the Kondhwa police to file a case against Deulkar under the applicable provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Being roommates in college, the accused and the victim shared an apartment. Deulkar asked Phuljhare to take the engineering graphics exam on his behalf as a proxy, hoping to improve his score in the exam scheduled for January 12. Phuljhare refused to come with him to the examination hall, even after he insisted on it and even used pressure.

Deulkar had no choice but to take the test on his own. But when they got back to the flat, Deulkar attacked Phuljhare both physically and verbally because he was furious. The victim had injuries to her neck and back as a consequence of punches, kicks, and the usage of a leather belt during the attack. Then Phuljhare left the scene, but the police promised that the suspect would be taken into custody soon.