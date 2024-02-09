Advertisement

Pune: Maharashtra government has approved the mammoth 213 km Pune-Nashik Industrial Highway. The project, which should be finished in the upcoming years, intends to reduce the average travel time between the two cities from five hours to three hours. The goal of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is to construct a massive 4,217 km highway network throughout the state, which includes this ambitious project. In addition to increasing connectivity, the proposed Pune-Nashik expressway is expected to cost approximately Rs 20,000 crore and greatly accelerate the growth of the industrial areas in the districts of Pune, Nagar, and Nashik.

The proposed highway is anticipated to pass through a number of towns en route to Rajgurunagar, Chakan, Manchar, and the well-known Shirdi pilgrimage site. To ensure seamless travel, the roadway will be split into three separate portions. 135 km will be covered in the first stage, which will travel from Pune to Shirdi. This section anticipates providing commuters with a comfortable travel experience. The second section will travel 60 km from the Shirdi Interchange to the Nashik-Niphad Interchange. It is now a part of the Surat-Chennai Expressway. The highway's third and final leg, which would span 60 km, will travel from the Nashik-Niphad Interchange to Nashik.

Advertisement

The Nashik-Niphad State Highway currently in place, however work is being done to make it better so that commuters have a hassle-free trip. It's expected that the Pune-Nashik expressway will significantly improve the region's transit system. The new expressway will connect several towns and cities and boost the region's economic growth with its modern design and faster travel times.