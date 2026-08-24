EOW Registers FIR Against Unimers India, Goenka Promoters And Raheja Group Officials

Mumbai: A Case has been registered at Oshiwara Police Station Against 6 Individuals, Including Industrialist and builder Ashish Raheja

A case of fraud has been registered at the Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai against six individuals, including prominent industrialist Ashish Suresh Raheja, for the illegal transfer of mortgaged land and assets worth ₹218 crore located in the MIDC area of ​​Navi Mumbai.

The accused in this case include Raheja District-3 Private Limited, Unimers India Limited, G. P. Goenka, and other directors.

The accused in the said matter are Ashish Suresh Raheja (Raheja District-3 Pvt. Ltd.), G. P. Goenka (Unimers India Limited), Shrivardhan Goenka, Satya Prakash Gupta, and other responsible officials of Unimers India Ltd. and Raheja District-3 Pvt. Ltd.

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Unimers India Limited had availed loans worth crores of rupees from IFCI and other financial institutions for a chemical plant and business expansion.

To secure these loans, the company had mortgaged a prime plot of land measuring 1,52,419 square meters in the MIDC area of ​​Nerul (Navi Mumbai), along with the buildings and machinery situated there, to the financial institutions.

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Despite clear restrictions imposed by the Bombay High Court, the other accused conspired to benefit Ashish Raheja's company, 'Raheja District-3 Pvt. Ltd.'

A financial fraud amounting to ₹218 crore was committed by illegally creating third-party rights over the mortgaged assets. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the funds obtained through this illegal transaction were utilised by the directors of Unimers India to meet their own personal financial obligations.

A case has been registered at the Oshiwara Police Station in connection with this matter, following a complaint filed by Brij Mohan Rathi. Now the EOW (Economic Offences Wing) has also taken cognisance of the matter, and further investigation is underway by them.