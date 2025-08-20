EPS Covers 100 Constituencies in 34 Days: 5 Big Highlights from AIADMK’s Supercharged Campaign

Chennai: In a bold display of political strength and grassroots connection, AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), has completed visits to 100 constituencies in just 34 days, marking a major milestone in his statewide campaign "Ezhuchi Payanam" (Rising Journey).

Launched on July 7, the campaign titled as "Tamizhagathai Kappom, Makkalai Meetpom" (Let’s Save Tamil Nadu, Let’s Meet the People) has been one of the most intense and fast-paced political drives Tamil Nadu has seen in recent years.

EPS reached Arcot, his 100th constituency, on Tuesday, with his party proudly calling it a “Super Century”.

EPS has travelled over 10,000 km in his specially modified campaign bus, addressing farmers, traders, fishermen, weavers, women’s groups, and more. According to the AIADMK, he has directly connected with over 52 lakh people during the journey, often speaking at night rallies attended by thousands braving heat and rain.

“I have promised to meet the people in all 234 constituencies and I will deliver. This is not just a campaign, it’s a movement to save Tamil Nadu from misrule,” said EPS in an exclusive interview with Republic.

EPS’s campaign message is built on three core pillars: a strong recall of the AIADMK’s welfare legacy under Jayalalithaa, a pledge to restore discontinued schemes like the ₹2,500 Pongal gift and free sarees/dhotis, and a sharp critique of the DMK’s governance from price hikes and power tariff increases to delayed NEET exemption and rising drug-related crimes.

He has also turned the spotlight on dynastic politics, repeatedly contrasting AIADMK’s “people-first politics” with DMK’s “family rule”.

“This government has failed on every front. People are paying the price for their arrogance and inaction,” EPS said at a recent rally.

EPS’s momentum is also seen as a consolidation of his leadership after internal splits in the AIADMK. The scale and discipline of the campaign have boosted party morale, while defections from rival parties during the tour have added to the perception of a political resurgence.

The DMK, led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, has so far focused on governance and welfare rollouts, avoiding direct confrontation. But AIADMK insiders say the "Bye Bye Stalin" chorus now a viral campaign jingle is beginning to stir the ruling party’s nerves.