'Etawah No Longer Evokes Fear; Identity Crisis Ended Under BJP Rule': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Etawah no longer evokes fear or terror and its youth no longer face an identity crisis, attributing the change to the BJP government's zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminals.

Addressing a public gathering in Etawah, the Chief Minister alleged that before 2017, the district had suffered from an identity crisis, with fear and insecurity discouraging people from travelling through the region and deterring investment.

"Before 2017, who had created an identity crisis in front of Etawah? People who won from Etawah had created this crisis themselves. If there is an identity crisis in Etawah, then it will become Uttar Pradesh's crisis. People used to fear taking this route. There was so much fear and terror that rooms weren't available in the country's hotels just on the name of Etawah; in the name of investment, everything was absent. No one would even think of coming here," Yogi said.

He further credited the BJP government with taking a firm stand against crime and criminals after coming to power in 2017, saying the party had fulfilled its promise of adopting a zero-tolerance policy.

Advertisement

"Therefore, when in 2017, on the call of the Prime Minister, all of you allowed the BJP's lotus to bloom in your area, then the BJP had resolved that we would work under a zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminals. The BJP has shown what it said by doing it. Those who had created the crisis, today an identity crisis has arisen right in front of them," he said.

The Chief Minister said the perception of Etawah had changed and its youth no longer faced an identity crisis while travelling to other parts of Uttar Pradesh or the country. He also announced 128 development projects worth Rs 604 crore for the residents of Etawah.

Advertisement

"Now, the name Etawah no longer evokes fear or terror anywhere. Now, the youth of Etawah do not face any crisis of identity. Wherever the youth of Etawah go in the state or the country, they receive the same respect that residents of other districts of Uttar Pradesh do.

“The state's double-engine government has freed them from the crisis of identity. I am pleased to inform you that I am about to gift the residents of Etawah 128 development projects worth Rs 604 crore. I congratulate the residents of Etawah on this.”

Later, addressing an event in Mainpuri, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of multiple development projects, Yogi Adityanath said the district is now recognised for its traditional and historical identity, while alleging that it was previously associated with fear and insecurity. He accused those who had represented the region of creating problems for youth, farmers, traders and women.

He said, “Today's Mainpuri is known for its traditional and historical identity. But there was a time when people were afraid of the name Mainpuri. Who created this identity crisis? Who were those people who snatched the jobs of the young people here, who snatched the prosperity of the farmers who feed us, who made the businessmen insecure, and who created a security crisis for the daughters? Who were those people who made our workers unemployed? They weren't from somewhere far away.”

The Chief Minister alleged that the same people had not only created an identity crisis for Mainpuri and Etawah but had also pushed Uttar Pradesh into a state of decline.