'Text Mom, But I Won't Delete': BJP MP's Daughter Archita Sachin After Instagram Post Celebrating Pradhan's Resignation Goes Viral

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP Aparajita Sarangi's daughter Archita Sachin Rahar seems to have struck a defiant stance against her mother's party by posting an Instagram Story celebrating the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Union Education Minister amid nationwide protest.

'Jai Hind'

Shortly after Pradhan resigned, Archita shared the news with the headline 'Dharmendra Pradhan resigns amid massive student protests over NEET leak fiasco' on Instagram. She also wrote 'Jai Hindi!' on the Story.

‘I Won’t Delete'

Archita, whose mother Aparajita Sarangi represents Odisha's Bhubaneswar constituency, then shared another Instagram Story, stressing that she will not be deleting her earlier post.

She wrote, “Also, to DP's PA who is sure to text my mother asking me to delete my previous story (it has happened before) - Don't bother. I won't delete. Jai Jagannath! Jai Hind!”

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Thereafter, she reportedly posted another Instagram Story, purportedly showing the screenshot of a WhatsApp chat with her mother. The image purportedly showed her telling her mother, “Won't delete. Won't be deleting.”

Screenshots of her Instagram Story have been doing rounds on social media. Reacting to them, a netizen said, “Democracy means having the courage to speak your conscience, not submit to silent conformity. Deep respect to Archita Sarangi for standing tall as a bold Voice of Democracy!”

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Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation marked a rare instance of the Central government yielding to street pressure and public agitation. His resignation was the key demand of the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party, whose supporters had been continuously protesting at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, for 37 days.

Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation letter | Image: X

In his resignation letter, Pradhan said his decision was driven by concern for students rather than personal considerations.

He wrote, "I deeply respect the aspirations, emotions and legitimate expectations of the youth of the country. Turning the dreams of India’s young generation into reality has been a moral commitment of all of us in political and social life. I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister for giving me the opportunity to serve the nation under his visionary leadership. However, irregularities came to light regarding the NEET-UG examination held on May 3, 2026."

He added that he took “full responsibility” from day one and “never turned away from the situation”. “However, even during this time, individuals holding responsible positions attempted to create obstacles and mislead students—an act that caused me deep distress," he added.

He further said, "I have always held unwavering faith in the strength of our democracy and have deeply respected the aspirations, dreams, and expectations of the youth. They are not merely India's future; they are the torchbearers, creators, and architects of a new and developed India. I am pained by the events of the past ten days. This is not a matter of personal prestige for me.

India's youth power is the true strength of this nation. It is my resolve not to let the country's youth get ensnared in a web of confusion.