Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 18:16 IST

European Remote Satellite ERS-2 to Crash on Earth After 13-Year Mission in Space | Read Details

Launched in 1995 as the successor to ERS-1, ERS-2 quickly became a cornerstone of Earth observation technology.

Isha Bhandari
European Remote Satellite ERS-2 to Crash on Earth After 13-Year Mission in Space | Read Details
European Remote Satellite ERS-2 to Crash on Earth After 13-Year Mission in Space | Read Details | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In a poignant conclusion to its illustrious journey spanning 16 years, the European Remote Sensing satellite ERS-2 is poised to embark on its final descent into Earth's atmosphere. After 13 years of gradual orbital decay, the venerable satellite, which revolutionized our understanding of Earth and climate change, is set to bid adieu. Launched in 1995 as the successor to ERS-1, ERS-2 quickly became a cornerstone of Earth observation technology. Equipped with cutting-edge instruments including an imaging synthetic aperture radar, a radar altimeter, and sensors for ocean-surface temperature and atmospheric ozone measurements, the satellite embarked on a mission to unravel the mysteries of our planet.

However, in 2011, the European Space Agency (ESA) made the decision to retire ERS-2 and initiated a meticulously planned deorbiting process to adhere to space debris mitigation strategies. Now, as the satellite's reentry date looms around mid-February 2024, ESA's Space Debris Office is diligently monitoring its trajectory in collaboration with international partners.

Advertisement

ERS-2's contributions to science have been monumental. From documenting the shrinking polar ice caps to tracking changes in land surfaces, sea levels, and atmospheric chemistry, the satellite has been pivotal in our understanding of environmental dynamics. Its role in disaster management, providing crucial insights during floods and earthquakes, has been indispensable as well.

Moreover, the legacy of ERS-2 extends far beyond its own mission. The technologies it pioneered laid the foundation for subsequent missions such as Envisat, MetOp, Earth Explorer, and Copernicus Sentinels, which continue to benefit from its trailblazing instruments.

Advertisement

As ERS-2 prepares for its final descent, it serves as a poignant reminder of the ongoing imperative to manage space debris and ensure the sustainability of future space endeavors. 

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 18:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  2. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  3. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago

  5. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement