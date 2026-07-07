Even a Chameleon Would...: Yogi Launches a Scathing Attack on SP and Congress for Politicising Ram Mandir Donation Theft Row

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently hit back at opposition for politicising the Ram Temple donation theft issue. Speaking at a public rally in Pratapgarh, the CM accused Samajwadi Party and Congress of selective outrage.

Talking about the matter, he said, “The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had requested the Uttar Pradesh government to constitute an SIT, and I had assured that the SIT would uncover the absolute truth. Subsequently, action was taken against those for whom evidence existed. But I ask: why do the people of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress seem to have their mouths sealed shut with Fevicol when it comes to the Waqf issue? Was Hindu faith not hurt when they misused funds donated by Hindus—meant for religious sites—to build boundary walls for graveyards? Was Hindu faith not hurt when they ran illegal slaughterhouses, facilitated the killing of Gau Mata and allowed her to be crushed at the hands of smugglers? Was Hindu faith not hurt when they unleashed bullets and lathis upon Ram bhakts in Ayodhya? I want to ask the Samajwadi Party and the Congress: when they used to restrict the Kanwar Yatra, were Hindu sentiments not hurt then? The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust is managing the temple's affairs, and there is no outside interference in its work.

"Even a chameleon would likely feel embarrassed when compared to these 'Samajwadis' and Congress members, thinking, "Look, a new species has emerged that changes colors even faster than we do," he added.

He continued his sharp criticism of the opposition saying, “They have no real issues left. Their only agenda is to divide people in the name of caste and attack faith. Today, these are the only two issues left for the Congress and the Samajwadi Party. Over the past few days, you have seen how they have repeatedly targeted Sanatan Dharma and the kind of statements they have been making. Recall how the Congress once claimed that Lord Ram never existed and that Lord Krishna never existed. The Congress and the Samajwadi Party supported the Babri structure in Ayodhya and shed crocodile tears over it.”

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Ram Mandir Donation Theft Row

Amid the political storm, the investigation conducted by the SIT has flagged major lapses in security claiming that employees concealed cash on more than 70 occasions.

On Tuesday, an Ayodhya court also reserved its decision regarding a police application for seven-day custody of three incarcerated suspects—Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, and Karunesh Pandey. Ayodhya Police submitted the request for custodial interrogation, contending that it is essential for the further development of the case. The Investigating Officer reiterated to the court that questioning the accused is necessary to advance the ongoing inquiry.