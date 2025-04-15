‘Every Action Has a Reaction’: Congress Leader's Reaction on Murshidabad Violence Triggers Massive Backlash

New Delhi: A remark made by Congress leader Rashid Alvi amid recent violence in West Bengal’s Murshidabad has stirred intense controversy. Speaking on the clashes triggered by protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, Alvi said, "every action has a reaction," pointing out that "one should not interfere in one's religious matters."

“I remember when there was a terrible communal riot in Gujarat, Atal ji, who was the Prime Minister, had said that So there has been a reaction in Murshidabad, and the BJP is responsible for it. If you forcefully attack someone's religion, the result can be anything. We have seen what happened to Salman Rushdie. We have seen what happened to a woman spokesperson of the BJP. We have seen what happened in the Golden Temple. One should not interfere in one's religious matters. But the BJP is anti-Muslim, anti-Islam, so they have forcefully imposed the Waqf Act. Muslims across the country are protesting, but the BJP has closed its eyes and ears.”

UP CM Yogi Slams Mamata

Alvi's comments were met with sharp criticism from BJP leaders, with many accusing him of rationalising violence and undermining public safety.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a separate address, slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over the handling of the situation in Murshidabad.

"Bengal is burning. The Chief Minister of the state is silent. She calls rioters 'shantidoot'. Laaton ke bhoot baaton se kahan man'ne waale hain? But in the name of secularism, these people have given all liberty to the rioters to create riots. The entire Murshidabad has been on fire for the last week. But the Government is silent. Such anarchy should be reined in," he said.

Murshidabad Unrest: What Happened?

Violence broke out in Murshidabad during demonstrations against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which some groups claim violates religious rights. What began as a protest soon spiraled into chaos, resulting in three deaths, several injuries, and significant property damage.

The BJP has accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of supporting the agitators, pointing fingers at TMC MP Bapi Halder for allegedly threatening individuals opposing Waqf-related issues.