Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 09:49 IST

‘PM Modi is Most Welcome in Ayodhya’ Ex-Babri Litigant Iqbal Ansari on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Iqbal Ansari emphasised that the dispute over Ram Mandir has ended completely, as he asked devotees to visit the Ram Mandir.

Apoorva Shukla
Iqbal Ansari
Former litigant from the Babri Masjid side Iqbal Ansari | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ayodhya: As the nation prepares for pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla’s idol in Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, former litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, Iqbal Ansari, said Prime Minister Modi is most welcome in the holy city of Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be presiding over rituals of the pran pratishtha ceremony. 

Iqbal Ansari emphasised that the dispute over Ram Mandir has ended completely, adding that whatever may have been the struggle, today has become the day of the people. "All deities of all religions reside in the city of Ayodhya. Pran Pratishtha is going to take place today. This is the beginning of the Mandir...Whatever may have been the struggle, today has become the day of the people,” said Iqbal Ansari. 

Iqbal Ansari said as the temple is now being inaugurated, devotees should start visiting it. “Now people should visit and see whatever is there in Ayodhya; they should follow the path shown by God Ram," said Iqbal Ansari. 

Welcoming PM Modi in Ayodhya, Iqbal Ansari said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is most welcome at Ayodhya. Every coming guest is a welcome sign for us. Whoever is there today, whoever comes to our door, we welcome him. This is our tradition.” 

Ram Mandir Inauguration: Follow This YouTube LIVESTREAM for LIVE Coverage From Ayodhya

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 09:36 IST

