Ex-Bengal Deputy Speaker and TMC MLA Asish Banerjee Found Dead At TMC Office In Birbhum

Kolkata: Former West Bengal Assembly Deputy Speaker and veteran Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Asish Banerjee was found dead at a party office in Birbhum’s Rampurhat on Sunday morning, according to police.

Banerjee’s body was found hanging inside the TMC office located next to his residence in Rampurhat, Birbhum. Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. The circumstances surrounding his death are not immediately clear.

"A suicide note has been found, in which the deceased mentioned that 'no one is responsible for my death'," a police official said.

The news triggered a gathering of people outside the party office in Rampurhat after Banerjee’s body was discovered. He was a resident of the Hattalapara neighbourhood in the town.

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Banerjee was a prominent TMC leader who served as Deputy Speaker of the West Bengal Assembly during the tenure of then Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He was also a five-time MLA from the Rampurhat constituency.

During his political career, Banerjee also served as a minister in the West Bengal government, including handling the agriculture portfolio and was considered a close aide of Mamata Banerjee.

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Banerjee contested the West Bengal Assembly election earlier this year but lost the Rampurhat seat to BJP candidate Dhruba Saha.