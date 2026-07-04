Ex-Cop, 2 Others Arrested As Probe Reveals International Link To ₹10-Crore Extortion Attempt Against VTDS Founder Sahil Luthra

Three people have been arrested amidst investigation into the alleged ₹10-crore extortion attempt against Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Private Limited (VTDS) Co-Founder and Managing Director Sahil Luthra.

Further, the investigation has led to the emergence of suspected international links. Notably, VTDS operates in the sensitive defence manufacturing sector.

Police have arrested Jaswant Singh, a former Punjab Police officer who later worked with Luthra’s company. Shamsher Singh alias Sam and Gurpinder Singh alias Prince have also been arrested in the case. Investigators have alleged that the three accused were involved in planning and carrying out the extortion attempt.

According to investigators, Luthra received WhatsApp messages and calls from international numbers in which ₹10 crore was allegedly demanded from him. The threats allegedly referred to gangster Goldy Brar and Khalistani elements.

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As per police, Jaswant Singh allegedly arranged a mobile phone and SIM card that were used to send the threatening messages. Investigators are examining the roles of all three arrested accused to determine how the alleged plot was planned and executed.

During investigation, a suspected overseas financial trail has also emerged. Police said the complaint and material examined so far indicated that the extortion amount was to be paid to individuals based in Canada. Investigators are now checking whether these Canada-based persons had any direct role in the alleged conspiracy.

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Officials are examining whether the alleged plan involved people using international communication channels and overseas intermediaries. Investigators are also trying to establish whether anyone abroad helped facilitate, direct or benefit from the alleged extortion bid.

Investigators have not ruled out the involvement of more people. Officials said there are indications that other individuals may have been connected to the alleged conspiracy, though their identities are yet to be established.