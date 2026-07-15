Ex-Minister Appalaraju's Son Surrenders After CCTV Exposes Alleged Bid To Frame Friend In Fatal Hit-and-Run

Former Andhra Pradesh minister and YSRCP leader Seediri Appalaraju's 18-year-old son, Aravind (Aarav), has surrendered before police in connection with a fatal hit-and-run case in Srikakulam district.

As per the Police, CCTV footage and investigation identified him as the rider involved in the accident, after an alleged attempt was made to present his friend as the accused. He was produced before a court and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

Aravind surrendered at the Kasibugga Police Station on Tuesday night in the presence of his lawyers. He was later produced before a court, which remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody.

The accident took place on Friday night when Aarav was allegedly riding a two-wheeler recklessly. During the ride, he allegedly ran over a shepherd, identified as Danayya.

Advertisement

Danayya died on the spot in the accident.

Attempt to Shield Accused

Police said that immediately after the accident, Aarav was taken away from the spot, while his friend, Siddhartha, was presented before the police as the person responsible for the accident. Earlier, police had stated that former minister Appalaraju allegedly used his influence and asked a friend to surrender in the case instead of his son.

Advertisement

However, during the investigation, police examined the CCTV footage and other evidence, which allegedly established that the actual rider involved in the accident was Aarav and not Siddhartha.