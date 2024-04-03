The Delhi High Court has reserved order on the petition moved by jailed Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest in liquorgate. | Image: R Bharat

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved order on the petition moved by jailed Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest as well as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand granted by the trial court in connection with the Excise Policy Scam-linked money laundering case. Kejriwal was arrested last month by the ED in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. He has been sent to judicial custody till April 15.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Gopal Rai, while addressing a press conference, announced that the party leaders will sit on a fasting dharna at Jantar Mantar on April 7 in protest against Kejriwal's arrest. Rai, who is also a cabinet minister in the Kejriwal government, gave a call for a nationwide fast. "If you are against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister, you can fast against it on April 7. You can hold the collective fast anywhere – at home, in your city, anywhere," news agency PTI quoted Rai as saying.

Advertisement

Claiming that the top leadership of the party was arrested with an "aim to finish AAP", Rai said, "On April 7, Delhi government ministers, AAP MPs, MLAs, councillors and office-bearers will hold a fast at Jantar Mantar. This will be an open event and student organisations, farmer bodies, traders can come and participate in it".

Earlier during the day, senior AAP leader Atishi claimed that Kejriwal has been rapidly losing weight since his arrest on March 21, and accused the BJP of putting his health at risk by keeping him in jail.

Advertisement

"Arvind Kejriwal ji is a severe diabetic. Despite health issues, he remained engaged 24 hours a day in the service of the country. Since his arrest, Kejriwal's weight has decreased by 4.5 kg. This is very worrying. The BJP is putting his health at risk by putting him in jail," she wrote in a post on social media platform ‘X’.

अरविंद केजरीवाल एक severe diabetic हैं। स्वास्थ की समस्याओं के बावजूद, वे देश की सेवा में 24 घण्टे लगे रहते थे।



गिरफ़्तारी के बाद से अब तक, अरविंद केजरीवाल का वज़न 4.5 किलो घट गया है। यह बहुत चिंताजनक है। आज भाजपा उन्हें जेल में डाल कर उनके स्वास्थ को ख़तरे में डाल रही है।



अगर… — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) April 3, 2024

“If something happens to Arvind Kejriwal, not just the whole country, even God will not forgive them”, she added.

Atishi said the Aam Aadmi Party will seek legal help over the chief minister's health condition. The Tihar jail administration, however, refuted the claims stating that Kejriwal's vitals are normal.