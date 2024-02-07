English
Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 23:29 IST

Amazing Feeling, Moment To Cherish And Remember Sacrifices: Sadguru Riteshwar Ji Maharaj

Spiritual leader and author Sadguru Riteshwar Maharaj shared profound insights in an exclusive conversation with Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

Radhika Dhawad
Amazing Feeling, Moment To Cherish And Remember Sacrifices: Sadguru Riteshwar Ji Maharaj
Amazing Feeling, Moment To Cherish And Remember Sacrifices: Sadguru Riteshwar Ji Maharaj | Image:@ShriRiteshwar
Ayodhya: As India eagerly anticipates the historic consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22 in Ayodhya, Spiritual leader and author Sadguru Riteshwar Maharaj shared profound insights in an exclusive conversation with Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

The spiritual leader expressed, “I feel that what we are witnessing ahead of the Ram Mandir Consecration is just five per cent. This sacred ceremony has eradicated discrimination, bringing people from all walks of life, including celebrities, together."

He emphasized the incredible impact of the event, not just in terms of material or infrastructural aspects but also in the radiant joy visible on every person's face due to the Ram Mandir consecration. Sadguru Riteshwar Ji Maharaj reflected on the sacrifice of the karsevaks and all those who lost their lives during the process.

Further elaborating, he shared that devotees unable to attend the consecration would witness the ceremony and have darshan through the eyes of those present. “Every celebrity is approaching this event as an ordinary person, creating an unprecedented situation. The values of humanity, Hinduism, and Sanatana Dharma will be restored through the Pran Pratishtha. Our self-confidence has been rejuvenated, and Lord Ram is providing sustenance in terms of food, clothing, and shelter. We have been relieved of stress, mental disorders, and depression.”

Praising Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Sadguru said, “Arnab, you have struggled a lot. Today, you must be very happy as you have always promoted the 'Nation First' agenda on your channel. All barriers of caste, creed, and sex have been eradicated. There can be no event in India like this ever.”

In response to Goswami's question about his perspective on the consecration event, the spiritual leader expressed, "I'm very happy coming to Ayodhya. There were people who earlier questioned Lord Ram's existence, calling him a fictional character. Today, the world is celebrating Lord Ram, uniting India and preparing to take on the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through his 'Upasana,' has brought a wave of spirituality. India's condition 10 years ago was scary. Tomorrow marks the start of a new movement. PM Modi is the real celebrity and role model, imparting knowledge and courage to 145 crore Indians through his behaviour, attitude, and approach."

Star-studded event

The consecration ceremony is expected to draw dignitaries, spiritual leaders, and devotees from various parts of the country, adding to the grandeur and significance of the occasion. Celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, and Amjad Ali Khan are among the prominent figures from the entertainment and music industry invited as state guests for the consecration of the grand Ram Mandir on Monday.

The extensive guest list, comprising over 500 dignitaries, includes a mix of actors, directors, and singers. Amitabh Bachchan is set to arrive in Ayodhya on Monday via a private chartered plane for the inauguration of the 161-feet-tall pink sandstone shrine.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, Telugu mega stars Prabhas, Allu Arjun, and Junior NTR, along with South film industry icons Chiranjeevi and Mohanlal, are also on the list.

Actors Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, as well as Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit, and her husband Shriram Nene, are notable invitees. BJP MPs Hema Malini and Sunny Deol are also included among the distinguished guests.

Published January 21st, 2024 at 21:19 IST

