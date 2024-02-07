English
Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 23:33 IST

Exclusive | Self-Confidence Was Restored in People, Says Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji

Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji discussed the impact of Ram Mandir Pran Prathisthan in an exclusive conversation with Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

Digital Desk
Self-Confidence Was Restored in Those Who Thought They Couldn't Achieve Anything, Says Shri Rajrajeshwar Guru ji
Self-Confidence Was Restored in Those Who Thought They Couldn't Achieve Anything, Says Shri Rajrajeshwar Guru ji | Image:Republic
Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji, Founder of International Siddhashram Shakti, discussed the impact of Ram Mandir Pran Prathisthan in an exclusive conversation with Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

Shri Rajrajeshwar Guru ji said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke so beautifully. All temples across the globe are celebrating the event. PM Modi spoke about how the Kaal Chakra has restored self-confidence in those who thought they couldn't do anything.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, declared that the consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was a 'historic moment' that will enrich Indian heritage and culture. He expressed the belief that this event will propel the country's development journey to new heights.

Modi's remarks came in response to President Droupadi Murmu's two-page letter to him ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' at the Ram Mandir.

Tagging the President's letter, Modi said in a post in Hindi on X, "Honorable @rashtrapatibhvn ji, Thank you very much for your good wishes on the auspicious occasion of Ram Lalla's consecration in Ayodhya Dham." He added, "I am confident that this historic moment will further enrich Indian heritage and culture and take our development journey to new heights." 

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 23:16 IST

