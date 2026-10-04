EXCLUSIVE | ‘His name appears 11 times in FIR: Shiv Sena MP Jyoti Waghmare links Uddhav, Aaditya Thackeray to Disha Salian case'

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Jyoti Waghmare has launched a sharp attack over the fresh CBI investigation into the 2020 death of Disha Salian, backing her father Satish Salian’s fight for justice and pointing to the references to Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray in the FIR.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV’s Harsh Trivedi, Waghmare said the case was not merely a father’s fight but a battle for the honour and justice of a daughter. “How can a daughter’s honour be called politics? When a daughter is allegedly gang-raped and her father screams and demands justice for his daughter, is that politics? Aaditya Thackeray, why do you see politics in this?” she said.

Waghmare said she was speaking not merely as a Rajya Sabha MP, but “as a woman and as a daughter”, stressing that Disha too was someone’s daughter. Questioning the delay in the case, she said, “For six years, Satish Salian has probably not been able to sleep peacefully. Every moment, he must have seen his daughter’s face before his eyes. A helpless father deserves justice.”

‘Aaditya Thackeray’s name appears 11 times in FIR’: Waghmare

The Shiv Sena MP also highlighted the names appearing in the CBI FIR. “Aaditya Thackeray’s name appears 11 times in the FIR. The name of former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appears four to five times,” Waghmare said. She demanded that the roles of everyone named in the FIR be investigated, irrespective of their position or influence.

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Waghmare also backed advocate Nilesh Ojha and Satish Salian, who have claimed to have submitted a pen drive containing crucial evidence to the CBI. She alleged that Ojha was being threatened with action that could affect his legal practice, while questioning why Satish Salian was not met when he went to Matoshree with a defamation notice.

“A daughter’s honour can never be politics in this country. Every daughter’s honour is important, and fighting for that honour is not politics,” Waghmare said, adding that she had faith in the judicial system and the ongoing investigation.

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She further alleged that the FIR raises serious questions about the use of constitutional positions and claimed that the investigation must establish whether powerful individuals were shielded from the law. “Their cup of sin is full,” she said, while praising Ojha and Satish Salian for continuing their fight.

‘Not just Disha, Sushant will also get justice’: Waghmare

Disha Salian, a former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died on June 8, 2020, after falling from a residential building in Mumbai. Sushant Singh Rajput died six days later, on June 14, 2020. The proximity of the two deaths has led to persistent speculation about a possible connection between the cases. The Bombay High Court subsequently directed a CBI investigation into Disha’s death, following a petition by her father. The CBI registered an FIR after the court’s direction.

The CBI FIR mentions Aaditya Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray and several other prominent names whose roles are to be investigated. However, the individuals named have not been declared accused at this stage. Aaditya Thackeray has denied any connection with Disha and called the allegations an attempt at character assassination, while Uddhav Thackeray has also denied any connection and warned of legal action.