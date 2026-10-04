Woman Assaulted at Guwahati Bar, Dragged by Hair to Basement; 7 Arrested

Guwahati: Seven persons, including the bar manager and event manager, have been arrested in connection with the alleged assault of a woman at a bar in Khanapara, Guwahati Police said on Saturday. According to the DCP East, Police Commissionerate Guwahati, a video showing a woman being assaulted by a group of persons, including both males and females, at a bar-restaurant in Khanapara, circulated on social media on October 2.

"On receipt of the information, police conducted an enquiry and examined the available CCTV footage. The footage revealed that the victim was allegedly assaulted inside the bar by a group of persons at around 02:30 AM. Thereafter, she was allegedly dragged towards the basement by pulling her hair and clothes, where she was again assaulted and appeared to become semi-conscious," police said.

Police said several of the persons involved in the incident were associated with the management and staff of the bar. It was also found that the establishment was operating beyond its permitted closing time of 12:30 AM and the management did not intimate the local police station regarding the incident.

Accordingly, a suo motu case, vide Dispur PS Case No. 726/2026, has been registered under Sections 61(2), 117(2), 74, 75, 109 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and investigation has been taken up. The arrested persons have been identified as Justin D. Areng (28) – Bar Manager, Nikebur Zaman Sarkar alias Nikebur Zaman Sardar alias Roman (30) – Event Manager, Jhumpa Sinha (23) – Front Office Executive, Usha Devi (22), Manju Das (26), Gourav Mahanta (21) and Dino Sona (21).

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"Necessary legal action has been taken against all the arrested persons," police said, adding that they are examining the complete sequence of events, the role of each individual involved, the operation of the establishment beyond the permitted closing time, and any other violations that may emerge during the investigation.

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